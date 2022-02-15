$979.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $979.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $937.19 million to $1.06 billion. Pool reported sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pool.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $450.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.12. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,088 shares of company stock worth $17,948,864. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 181,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,560,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pool by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pool by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pool by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

