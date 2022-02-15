Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 408,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,094. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $66,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $87,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

