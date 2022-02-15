Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.01. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $290.43 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.11 and its 200-day moving average is $334.28.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,412 shares of company stock worth $6,493,666. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at about $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

