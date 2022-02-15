ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 760,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $27,057,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $24,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 260,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

