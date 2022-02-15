ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 760,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $27,057,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $24,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 260,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $55.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
