Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AKR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 495,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,610. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,540,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

