AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.40 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 162,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

