Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 832,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 274,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

