Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits Sells 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 9th, Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.53. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ACET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth $5,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.