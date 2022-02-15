Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits Sells 4,000 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00.
NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.53. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth $5,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
