Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Advance Auto Parts worth $167,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

