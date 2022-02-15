Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-13.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.200-$13.750 EPS.

AAP stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

