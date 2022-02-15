Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.