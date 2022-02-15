Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 109.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.