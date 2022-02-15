Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $29.40.
