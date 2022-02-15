Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $828.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

