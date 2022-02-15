Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3,258.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,788 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -267.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.