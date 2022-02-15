Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

