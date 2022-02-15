AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAW traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter.

