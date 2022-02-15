AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DWAW traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $41.88.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
