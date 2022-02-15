AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 642,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,738. AECOM has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AECOM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 76.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after buying an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.