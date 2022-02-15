Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Up 73.3% in January

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Aequi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 635,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

