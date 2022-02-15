Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $578.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $589.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.50. 2,751,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,751. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.