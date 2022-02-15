Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth $196,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.