Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
