Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 209,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.