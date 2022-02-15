AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.84 billion-$15.84 billion.

AGC stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. AGC has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

