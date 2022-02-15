Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,627,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,978,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,011,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,006,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Agrico Acquisition by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 526,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RICO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953. Agrico Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.
Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agrico Acquisition (RICO)
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.