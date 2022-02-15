Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

