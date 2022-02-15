Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
