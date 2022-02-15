Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 100,324 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.86% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 466.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWND opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

