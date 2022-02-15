Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.90 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after buying an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWI opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.