Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $307.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.22 and a 52-week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.87.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

