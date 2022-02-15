Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bilibili by 6,433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 225,828 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Bilibili by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bilibili by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106,628 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.40.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.