Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Down 1%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.62. 158,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 216,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$276.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.50.

Get Alcanna alerts:

About Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.