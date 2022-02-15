Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Down 1%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.62. 158,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 216,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$276.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.50.
About Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ)
