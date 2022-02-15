Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Alcoa stock opened at $73.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

