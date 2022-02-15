Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target Cut to SEK 365 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from SEK 390 to SEK 365 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.