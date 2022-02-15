Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-7.5% yr/yr to ~$3.04-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.70.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,469. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allegion by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

