Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FLIC opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $525.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.47. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

