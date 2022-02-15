Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 42.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GHL opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

