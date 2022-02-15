Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,400 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 485,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TPC opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.