Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,500 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Newpark Resources worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,779 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 51.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NR opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

