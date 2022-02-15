Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $776.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

