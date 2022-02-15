Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 242,824 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,242. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.