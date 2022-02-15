Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.39

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 320307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

