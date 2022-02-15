Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.68-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $710-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.08 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $119.76.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.