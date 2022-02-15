Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Terrie-Lynne Devonish Purchases 294 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Terrie-Lynne Devonish acquired 294 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294 shares in the company, valued at C$14,994.
Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$50.86 on Tuesday. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$48.95 and a one year high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.
Altus Group Company Profile
Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.
