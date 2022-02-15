Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Terrie-Lynne Devonish Purchases 294 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Terrie-Lynne Devonish acquired 294 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294 shares in the company, valued at C$14,994.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$50.86 on Tuesday. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$48.95 and a one year high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 108.30%.

AIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.39.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

