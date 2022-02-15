Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $22.39 on Tuesday, reaching $3,125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,890. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,338.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.