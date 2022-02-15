American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.