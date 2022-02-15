American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.66% of American Electric Power worth $676,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

