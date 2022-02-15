American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500,000 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.
In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE AMH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,402. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
