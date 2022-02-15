American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500,000 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,402. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.