American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 215.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

