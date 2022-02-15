Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

