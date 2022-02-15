Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider John R. Hutt Sells 1,285 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMP opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

