AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

POWW opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of -0.61. AMMO has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

